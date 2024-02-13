Cloudy
Candidate Forums Upcoming In Calaveras County

By B.J. Hansen
Calaveras County Library in San Andreas

San Andreas, CA — As the March 5 primary approaches, there are a pair of opportunities to hear from the candidates running for office in Calaveras County at community forums this week.

This first (today-February 13) is hosted by the Calaveras Democratic Central Committee and will feature the three candidates running for District One Supervisor, Gary Tofanelli, Anna Grace Gates, and Tim Grant. It will begin at 5:45 pm at the San Andreas Public Library at 1299 Gold Hunter Road. The community is invited to attend.

Then coming up on Thursday, February 15, the League of Women Voters of the Mother Lode will host a Calaveras Candidates Forum at the San Andreas Town Hall at 24 Church Hill Road. It will start at 6 pm. In addition to the District One candidates, it will also feature the District Two race, and candidates Autumn Andahl, Sheryl McKeown-Harper, Michelle Turner, and Trevor Wittke. The forum is also open to the public.

