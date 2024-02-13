Frank Salel Super Bowl Breakfast Serves Over 1,000 Omelets

Sonora, CA– The Frank Salel Super Bowl Breakfast, an annual event benefiting high school seniors with scholarships in the Sonora, Groveland, and Summerville areas, saw a large turnout with football and breakfast fans enjoying the festivities. Custom omelets were served alongside a croissant, juice, and coffee. The event was canceled in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19 but returned in 2023 with the 2024 event bringing in approximately 200 more attendees compared to the previous year.

While final attendance figures and proceeds are still being tallied, organizers reported serving over 1,100 omelets during the breakfast, resulting in $20,000 raised.

The Sonora 49er Rotary event organizer, Sheri Hoffman, thanks the MeWuk Tribes of Tuolumne County for their generous support of this event over the years and wishes to apologize for the error in printing the incorrect name of the event venue building on the tickets and social media. She notes that she sincerely appreciates the Tribes’ support which has helped fund scholarships for High School seniors.