Temporary Road Closure In Arnold

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

Arnold, CA– Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will initiate tree removal operations along Meadow Drive in Arnold, prompting temporary road closures from Brea Burn Drive to Bonfilio Drive on Tuesday, February 13.

The closure is scheduled to take place from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Motorists are advised to adhere to designated detour routes and heed instructions provided by on-site personnel. Alternate routes for through traffic have been outlined, directing drivers from Bonfilio Drive to Manzanita Drive, then to Hillcrest Drive, and finally to Cypress Point Road. For inquiries regarding the closure, individuals are encouraged to reach out to Nate’s Tree Service Inc. at (209) 770-4006.