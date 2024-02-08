Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Opens New Substation

Opening New Railroad Flat Calaveras Sheriff's Office Substation View Photo

Railroad Flat, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department has a new substation office in Railroad Flat.

The new location, on the former Railroad Flat Elementary School grounds, was facilitated by Calaveras Supervisor Jack Garamendi, Sheriff Rick DiBasilio, and the Blue Mountain Community Renewal Council.

The Sheriff’s Office reports, “The new substation will allow the Sheriff’s Office to expand its enforcement presence and efforts to better serve the community. It will be staffed by sheriff volunteers and will give deputies a place to write reports and complete other paperwork rather than returning to the main office in San Andreas. This will help with fuel costs and reduce the response times to calls for service. It will be staffed with members from the Calaveras County Volunteer unit several days a week.”

During a ribbon-cutting event held on Tuesday, the Mark Twain Healthcare District announced a donation of their seventh automated external defibrillator to the sheriff’s office. The device will be housed in Railroad Flat to help enhance services in that community.

The substation is located in the 200 block of Railroad Flat Road. The days and hours of operation are still to be determined.