Thursday School And Government Office Delays, Power Outages

Sonora, CA — Cleanup is underway following Wednesday evening’s snowfall in the region.

Tuolumne County government buildings will be opening three hours late this morning, according to CAO Tracie Riggs. Emergency services are operating normally.

There are also numerous school delays to pass along. Click here to find the latest information.

PG&E reports that there are 162 customers without electricity outside of Groveland and continuing up Highway 120 toward Yosemite National Park. The outage started at 11:20 pm and the company reports that it is weather-related. It is unclear when there will be full restoration. There are also some small scattered outages in Jamestown, Forest Meadows and near Calaveras Big Trees State Park. Dry conditions are anticipated today following the precipitation over recent days.