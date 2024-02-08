Rain
Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Receives Lifesaving Tools

By Tracey Petersen
CCSO receives Automated External Defibrillators

San Andreas, CA – New equipment awarded through a health grant will benefit first responders and the community by reducing the response time and increasing survival during an emergency.

The Mark Twain Health Care District, a California special district, has provided the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office with six Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) as part of its commitment to enhancing health services in the area. The AEDs will be assigned to deputies during patrol duties, reducing response time and increasing survival chances for cardiac incidents outside medical facilities. The district’s commitment to community collaboration ensures residents have access to high-quality, professional, and compassionate care.

“We would like to thank the Mark Twain Health Care District for its commitment to enhancing the medical services provided in Calaveras County,” stated Sheriff’s officials.

  • Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasilio (left) with the six new Automated External Defibrillators
  • CCSO receives Automated External Defibrillators
