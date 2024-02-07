Planned Burning Will Create Smoke In Yosemite National Park

Prescribed burn sign View Photo

Yosemite, CA — National Park Service fire officials are planning to ignite burn piles in the Wawona area along Forest Drive in Yosemite today.

Fire equipment will be in the area and smoke will be visible nearby both during active burning and afterward.

Yosemite reports that substantial progress has been made in Yosemite this season by burning over 300 piles of debris throughout Wawona and Yosemite Valley. The projects play a key role in the overall forest management efforts.

More burning is planned over the coming months, as conditions allow, in both Wawona and near the Merced Grove of Giant Sequoias.