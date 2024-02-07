Early Morning Vehicle Vs Pedestrian Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — The CHP is investigating a crash that occurred at around 3:30 am on Highway 26 in Calaveras County near the La Contenta Golf Course.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that a man who was standing in the roadway was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The pedestrian was treated at the scene by arriving medical officials and then transported to the Central Valley to treat major injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. Officials are still investigating the details of the crash. No additional information is immediately available.