Pile Burning Continues In Forest

Cold Springs Area -- STF map View Photo

Sonora, CA – The soggy conditions are not dousing burning in the Stanislaus National Forest, which will reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires across the western United States.

Pile burning is underway today in the Mi-Wok/Summit Ranger District in the Cold Spring area of Tuolumne County. The strategy aims to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires across the western United States through a combination of RX Fire and other fuels treatments, including machine and hand thinning, according to forest fire officials. They add that the wet conditions in the area provide an opportunity to burn some of the piles produced over the last few years as part of the Wildfire Crisis Strategy Landscape.

“While the wet conditions we’ve experienced recently don’t make for favorable understory or broadcasting burning, it does gives us an opportunity to burn some of the piles produced over the last few years as a result of our fuels reduction work within the Wildfire Crisis Strategy Landscape,” said Mi-Wok/Summit Ranger District Fire Management Officer Shaun Craig.

Crews will look to burn units three and four today with a projected total of 63 acres and will evaluate conditions for burning in units five and six tomorrow, producing minimal smoke impacts (see map in the image box). For questions or concerns, contact Forest Public Affairs Officer Benjamin Cossel at benjamin.cossel@usda.gov or 209.288.6261.