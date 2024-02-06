Nearly 700 Without Power In Tuolumne County

PGE Power Outage in Cold Springs area, between Long Barn and Pinecrest, in Tuolumne County View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — PG&E reports a power outage along Highway 108 in Tuolumne County, impacting nearly 700 customers.

Their lights went out around 10:15 a.m. in the Cold Springs area, between Long Barn and Pinecrest, on the Stanislaus National Forest. The utility reports that the cause of the outage that left 689 customers without electricity was the weather, but gives no further explanation. A crew is working to restore power, and the company has given no estimated repair time.