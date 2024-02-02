Time To Hear From Sonora City Council Candidates

Bess Levine, Darren Duez, Ann Segerstrom and Stephen Opie View Photo

Sonora, CA — Four candidates are running for the three open seats on the Sonora City Council.

They are all taking part in a candidate forum that airs today at 6 pm on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

The lone incumbent running is Ann Segerstrom, and the potential new members are Darren Duez, Bess Levine, and Stephen Opie. The other two incumbents, Matt Hawkins and Mark Plummer, are not seeking re-election and are instead running in the District One Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors race.

The top three vote-getters for city council on March 5 will win the seats.

They will talk about their backgrounds and visions for the city, and answer several questions.

Thursday night’s Tuolumne County District One Board of Supervisors forum, as well as the recent District Four and Five forums, are now archived for playback at any time on myMotherLode.com by clicking here.