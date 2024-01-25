End of January Events

Snow on Sierra Nevada Mountains from Bear Valley View Photo

There are several events and fundraisers planned this weekend, January 27th and 28th.

Cub Scout Pack 580 invites you to watch its Pinewood Derby this Saturday starting at 9 AM upstairs inside of the Veterans Memorial Building in downtown Sonora. Cars will race on a 35 foot aluminum track as detailed in the event listing here.

Saturday morning join the weekly North Grove Big Trees Guided Hike. The two mile hike is included with your paid admission into the park and will visit the North Grove. All ages are welcome on the two-hour hike, bring water and there is no restroom on the trail. Details are in the event listing here.

Saturday evening the Mokelumne Hill Lions Club will present its annual Al Pena Enchilada Dinner in Mokelumne Hill. The community dinner will be held at the Mokelumne Hill Town Hall.

Join Fourth Wall Entertainment for “Oh, You Beautiful Doll” a jukebox musical following the life of a fashion doll from the 1950s to the present with music, dancing, and comedy. The production is appropriate for all ages, and costumes are encouraged. Showtimes and details are listed here.

The Bear Valley Snowsports Foundation sold out all the tickets to its Rasumussen Classic Dinner. The event will take place at Bear Valley Mountain Resort on Saturday evening.

Li Ching Accurso, the Art Professor of Columbia College, has an exhibition of oil paintings currently on view in the Manzanita Building, Columbia College Campus until April 30th from 8am to 5pm and at the Tuolumne County Library through March 8th from 9 am to 5pm. Details about the exhibit are in the event listing here.

Clarke Broadcasting will host a series of candidate forums featuring the three competitive Tuolumne County Board of Supervisor races and Sonora City Council. Several questions have been sent in from the community for the candidates as well. One forum will air each day January 30 through February 2 at 6 PM on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML and posted on myMotherLode.com here.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Mike’s Pizza of Sonora. Check out the movie times at local theaters, skiers and snowboarders check out the Snow Report in the weather section and see the conditions yourself via local webcams here.