Seeking Public’s Help To Find A Runaway Teen

Runaway teen Ayden French -- TCSO photo

Sonora, CA – Take a look at the picture in the image box of a runaway teen that Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials hope someone will know of his whereabouts.

The teen is 17-year-old Ayden French, who has been missing for two weeks. French was last seen walking from his family home on Wednesday, January 10th. At that time, he was wearing gray cargo pants, a white shirt, a grey hoodie, and white Nike shoes, according to investigators.

Sheriff’s officials gave this description of French: a white male, weighing 165 pounds and 6’2″ tall. He has blonde hair and green eyes, and both of his ears are pierced. They are now turning to the public for help to hopefully find French. They are asking that anyone who has seen French or knows of his whereabouts contact them at 209-533-5815.