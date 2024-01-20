Flood Watch For The Mother Lode

Heavy Rain in Sonora View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada until 10 PM Monday. Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect for Yosemite National Park above 6,000 feet, until 4 PM Sunday. After that, a Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for Yosemite National Park above 7,000 feet, from Sunday afternoon through late Monday night.

Periods of heavy snow is forecast. The heaviest snow is expected tonight and again on Monday.

The snow levels will range between 5,500 to 7,000 feet.

The total snow accumulations above 6,000 feet will range from four inches to forty inches. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Gusty winds may bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Travel could be very difficult to nearly impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, a Flood Watch has been issued for the Mother Lode, from Sunday afternoon through late Monday night.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible. Expect urban and small stream flooding from prolonged heavy rain through Monday.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.