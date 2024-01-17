Rain Prompts Temporary Closure Of Dodge Ridge

Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort Family Lodge View Photo

Pinecrest, CA — Citing the heavy rainfall that arrived overnight, Dodge Ridge ski resort is closed today (January 17).

The resort put out a statement, “Our dedicated mountain crews are actively assessing the conditions. We understand the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. We will reopen tomorrow (January 18) as scheduled. We thank you for your patience and cooperation as we work to maintain the quality of our slopes.”

To date, the resort reports that it has received 85 inches of snowfall. It opened for the season on January 5.

Bear Valley ski resort in Alpine County is open today.

The Sierra Nevada is anticipated to receive a break from the precipitation over the next two days with more foothill rain and high country snow anticipated during the weekend.