New Equipment Purchased With Donations Saves Lives

Two individuals stranded in the snow near Cherry Lake. rescued by TCSO Polaris Ranger ATV -- TCSO photo View Photos

Cherry Lake, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (TCSAR) got its first chance to use some lifesaving new equipment purchased through donations.

Last year’s Annie Oakley Academy was held at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora to benefit the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (TCSAR) team. The September event included workshops teaching some home defense strategies and tactics, unarmed self-defense, and how to be prepared at home or outdoors, among other skills. With the money raised through ticket sales, a new Polaris Ranger side-by-side with snow tracks was purchased.

Last weekend, the team used the newly acquired asset for the first time, and it played a critical role in helping two stranded individuals in the snow near Cherry Lake.

“Our dedicated team’s quick response and the versatility of the Ranger made all the difference in our ability to successfully and safely navigate the elements to provide assistance,” stated sheriff’s officials. They added, “Thank you, everyone who has attended our SAR fundraisers in the past, for your generosity and for helping us make a real impact in our community!!”

It is clear from the smiles on the man and woman’s faces in the image box picture that they were also grateful their rescuers had this new equipment.