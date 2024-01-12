Mild New Year CHP MEP Stats

CHP patrol car View Photo

Sonora, CA – The CHP is reporting a mild New Year’s maximum enforcement period (MEP) in 2023.

The MEP began on Friday, Dec. 29, and ran through Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, at midnight. As earlier reported here, the statewide numbers from the 2023 Christmas MEP had the CHP concerned about driving under the influence (DUI) arrests.

There were 20 people killed in crashes within the agency’s jurisdiction from December 22–25, 2023. CHP officers also made over 900 arrests for driving under the influence during that period, an average of one every five minutes. In Tuolumne County, over the Christmas MEP, there were eight DUI arrests, about double the number from 2022. That number dropped to two during the 2023 New Year MEP, and in Calaveras, there were none.

Both counties reported no fatalities during the New Year’s MEP. In total, Calaveras County issued 27 warnings and citations, had five minor crashes with no injuries, and made no arrests during that period.

During the 2022 New Year’s MEP, CHP officers made 570 DUI arrests statewide.