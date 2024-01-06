TC Supervisors Series Resumes With Haff

Tuolumne County District 4 Supervisor Kathleen Haff View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend, Mother Lode Views returns after a holiday break with our Tuolumne County Supervisors Series hearing from District 4 Supervisor Kathleen Haff. This summer, she announced she would not be running for re-election. She will discuss that decision along with her biggest concerns for the new year: the county’s relationship with the Sonora City Council, fire insurance, and homelessness issues. She also noted this as her biggest accomplishment to date: “Bringing about the broadband legislation, especially the state SB156. I was helpful and instrumental in bringing that about. It’s in all sorts of stages because we not only have the state plans but we have the federal plans right now, and it’s not something you’re going to see immediately.”

Supervisor Haff also outlines some of the issues the board will take up in 2024. You can also view live video of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meetings by clicking here . Meetings are typically scheduled on the first and third Tuesday of each month, beginning at 9 a.m.