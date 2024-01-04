Weekend Winter Storm Warning

Snow Above Twain Harte - Elevation 4,415 View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 4 AM Saturday until 6 AM Sunday. Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for Yosemite National Park, from 10 AM Saturday until 10 AM Sunday.

Heavy snow is forecast. The hazardous conditions will impact weekend travel plans.

The snow levels will be around 2,000 to 3,000 feet on Saturday afternoon, possibly reaching as low as 1,500 feet by Sunday morning. Snow rates of two inches per hour are possible.

The total snow accumulations above the 4,000 foot elevation, will range from ten inches to two feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds are expected to gust as high as fifty-five to sixty mph. The cold wind chills, as low as twenty below zero, could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as thirty minutes. Gusty winds could also bring down tree branches.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible with travel delays, chain controls, snow covered roads and poor visibility with near white conditions at times.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.