Details Released On Bicycle Vs. SUV Crash In Arnold

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

Arnold, CA – An Arnold man sustained serious injuries after the bicycle he was riding collided with another vehicle two days after Christmas.

The San Andreas CHP initially reported that the bicyclist had hit a vehicle, but now the crash remains under investigation. The collision happened last Wednesday (12/27/23) around 3 p.m. on Pine Drive, off Highway 4 in the Arnold area, as 18-year-old Alexander Rejkowski was riding his bicycle northbound and 73-year-old Philip Zweigle, also of Arnold, was driving his 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara southbound on Pine Drive. CHP spokesperson Eric Parsons reports, “The front of the bicycle collided with the front passenger side of the Suzuki.”

Rejkowski was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. Parson also noted, “Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision.”