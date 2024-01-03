Sonora PD Seeks Tips On Suspected Animal Cruelty Incident

Alleged Animal Cruelty Incident View Photo

Sonora, CA — An investigation is underway into an alleged animal cruelty incident that was reported on New Year’s Eve (December 31) at around 5 pm near the intersection of South Washington Street and Stockton Road.

The Sonora Police Department reports, “Information we gathered so far suggests that the driver of this pickup (pictured) caused unnecessary harm to his dog after negligently causing it to be drug by its tether.”

Anyone knowing the owner of the green pickup truck, or having information about the incident, is encouraged to contact the Sonora Police Department at 209-532-8141.