Winter Weather Advisory For The Sierra Nevada Above 5,000 Feet

Snow in Arnold Area, Highway 4 (File Photo) View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada above 5,000 feet as well as Yosemite National Park, from 10 PM Tuesday through 4 AM Thursday.

Snow is forecast starting around 5,000 feet, before dropping down to 4,000 feet on Wednesday.

Total snow accumulations above the 5,000 foot elevation, will range from four inches to a foot-and-a-half. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds may gust as high as forty mph.

The snow and wind may adversely impact extended holiday travel. Plan on slippery and snow covered road conditions. Travel could be very difficult, if not impossible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest mountain highway road conditions for Highway 108 (Sonora Pass), Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass), and Highway 88 (Carson Pass) can be found on myMotherLode.com. Simply click the word ‘traffic’ on the homepage. Highway 120 Tioga Pass is closed for the season at Crane Flat.