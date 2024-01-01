Clear
California Starts To Require Gender Neutral Toy Aisles

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora Wal-Mart

Sonora Wal-Mart

Sonora, CA — Major retailers operating in California are required to start offering a gender-neutral toy aisle option, effective today.

The new law was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2021 and businesses were given a couple of years to implement it. It only impacts larger retailers that have a physical footprint in California and employ over 500 people.

It was authored by Democrat Assemblyman Evan Low who argued it allows children to express themselves without bias. It was opposed by many business groups who argued that it was government overreach and essentially a violation of free speech. Retailers can still have separate boys’ and girls’ aisles, under the new law, but must also provide a third gender-neutral section.

The new law passed in September of 2021 by a vote of 49-16.

Stores failing to comply are subject to a $250 fine for a first offense and $500 fines for additional infractions.

