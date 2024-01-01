Angels Camp Council To Discuss Water, Parking and Utica Park

City of Angels Camp Logo View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — Several matters will go before the Angels Camp City Council at the first meeting of the new year on Tuesday.

There will be a presentation from the Union Public Utility District about various water issues and their potential impact on the city. It includes a lawsuit involving UPUD, a Citizen’s Initiative, a planned Proposition 218 rate study, and proactive measures to mitigate potential challenges.

Immediately after, Utica Park will be discussed, which is going through a major renovation. City Planner Amy Augustine will provide an update.

The city leaders will then vote on adding two stop signs on Stanislaus Avenue, near Mark Twain Elementary School, to establish a four-way stop at the intersection of Stanislaus Avenue with Oneida Street/San Joaquin Avenue. A separate resolution will also create “no parking” zones at the entrances and exits to the school, and along some nearby areas (San Joaquin and Stanislaus avenues) during drop-off and pick-up hours (see image). The action is in response to recent safety concerns voiced.

In addition, the city council will vote on declaring 22 acres as surplus property as part of a planned land exchange that will allow for future Angels Oak/Greenhorn Creek expansion and potential future water and wastewater facilities. The 22 acres were previously owned by the Altaville Sanitary District until it was dissolved in 1972 and turned over to the city.

Tuesday’s regular session meeting will start at 6pm at the Angels Fire House at 1404 Vallecito Road.