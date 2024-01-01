Sonora Council To Kick Off 2024 On Tuesday

Sonora City Council Chambers View Photo

Sonora, CA — With the New Year’s holiday falling on a Monday, the Sonora City Council has pushed its first meeting of 2024 to Tuesday, January 2.

Early in the meeting, the council will hear an update on county government happenings from District One Supervisor David Goldemberg.

Later in the meeting, there will be a final vote on a proposed new ordinance that would put the city council in charge of acting on appeals to city decisions, such as alcohol licenses. The action comes after the 99 Cents Only Store in Sonora was disappointed by the denial of an alcohol license, and the appeal person was the police chief.

Toward the end of the meeting, the council will discuss a fuel reduction and maintenance project proposed in the Dragoon Gulch Area that the Tuolumne County Fire Safe Council would carry out. The non-profit is hoping to receive a California Climate Investment grant from CAL Fire to do the work. The city council will vote on sending a letter of support, and whether to give the Fire Safe Council $2,500 toward planning and grant preparation efforts.

Tuesday’s open-to-the-public meeting will start at 5 pm at Sonora City Hall.