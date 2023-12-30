Snow Brings Many Outdoors To Enjoy HWY 4 SNO-Parks

Lake Alpine SNO-Park with vehicles parking illegally View Photo

Alpine County, CA – Many are heading to SNO-Parks over the holidays for family fun outdoors, but Stanislaus National Park wants to remind visitors of the rules.

One area of concern is the Highway 4 corridor parks, where there is plenty of snow on the ground. Park officials report that the parking lots at the Lake Alpine and Round Valley SNO-Parks in Alpine County are beyond capacity. Park officials warn visitors that it is against the law to park on highway interchanges. As the image box photo shows, many are parking illegally along the highway, not in a designated slot, and without a permit.

A day ($15) or season ($40) permit is required for every vehicle parked at a SNO-Park from November 1 through May 30. The permit must be displayed on the left side of the vehicle dashboard, where it can be seen clearly from the outside of the vehicle. Those not in compliance may be cited.

The permits can be bought online; click here. Additionally, they are not sold at the SNO-Park parking lots and can only be purchased locally along the Highway 4 corridor at the following locations:

Sierra Nevada Adventure Company (SNAC): 2293 Hwy 4 in Arnold (209-795-9310).

Ebbetts Pass Sporting Goods: 925 Hwy 4 in Arnold (209-795-1686).

Bear Valley Adventure Company: 1 Bear Valley Road in Bear Valley (209-753-2834).

Park officials provided these tips for taking a trip to SNO-Parks:

Remember that SNO-Park plowing cannot be maintained without highway plowing. For this reason, under certain weather conditions, some SNO-Parks may not be cleared for vehicle parking until the highways have been cleared.

Parking is first come, first served at all SNO-Park sites. No refunds are issued if your favorite SNO-Park is full.

Park and drive carefully within SNO-Park sites. Watch for pedestrians.

Overnight parking, including in-vehicle camping, is allowed except where noted or signed at SNO-Park sites.

When overnight parking is allowed, tent camping or sleeping outside a vehicle in the parking area is prohibited at all SNO-Park sites.

Vehicles parked overnight need to be staked at all four corners with 1×2-inch by 8-foot poles to prevent accidental damage by snow removal equipment.

Do not build campfires on paved areas.

Do not litter SNO-Park sites. Trash containers may not be provided; pack out your refuse.

Carry a shovel and tire chains.

Lock your vehicle and do not leave items of value in sight.