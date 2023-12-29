Longtime Developer Hatler Passes Away

Hatler Property -Archive Photo View Photo

Jamestown, CA — A man who built and also rented numerous homes to residents around Tuolumne County for generations has passed away at the age of 93.

Stewart Hatler was a well-known landlord in the county for decades. The Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home confirms that Hatler passed away earlier this month at his home in Jamestown at the age of 93.

Hatler had a complicated reputation in the county. Considered a mentor and role model to many close to him, he was praised by friends for offering living spaces to lower-income community members. However, he made the news a couple of times after being publicly scorned by the Tuolumne County Supervisors for having rentals that did not meet habitable standards, and he was occasionally ordered to have them demolished through abatement proceedings.

Hatler lost his personal home in the 2021 Washington Fire that threatened Sonora. A Go Fund Me that was set up by family members noted that he briefly considered fighting the fire from his wheelchair with a hose, but his friend and neighbor picked him up in a vehicle and they narrowly escaped. Hatler’s arms suffered burn injuries in the incident.

No funeral service information was immediately announced for Hatler. His remains are being cremated.