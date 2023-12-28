Tuolumne County Seeking Public Input On Recreation Plan

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Recreation Department is turning to the public to answer survey questions involving the use of its programs and services.

The department’s survey is regarding its new five-year strategic plan. In asking the public to participate, county recreation officials stated, “We have identified six goals, but we need your ideas to put these goals into action.”

Some questions asked include: What resources, services, or programs would you like to see the Recreation Department increase or add, and what can it do better? The department is seeking input from the community on how to achieve the following goals:

Increase and stabilize funding. Increase and improve outreach and marketing. Diversify and expand recreation programs. Build community partnerships. Gather patron and community input and increase participation. Improve the physical spaces of recreation facilities.

To find the survey online, click here. Written copies can be obtained and turned in at any recreation facility.

The survey will remain open through Wednesday, January 10th, 2024.