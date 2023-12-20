Sonora Bids Farewell To Fire Captain And CDD Director

Sonora Fire Chief Aimee New and outgoing Fire Captain Kurt Rhoades View Photos

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council celebrated a long-time fire captain and the retiring community development director at this week’s meeting.

First, a special proclamation was awarded to outgoing Fire Captain Kurt Rhoades.

Fire Chief Aimee New stated, “Over the past 23 years, Captain Rhoades has served the City of Sonora, and its citizens, during many emergency responses. Captain Rhoades has been part of the development and implementation of numerous programs and processes while working here with the city.”

Chief New added that Captain Rhoades helped many interns and volunteers train for full-time fire careers. He was also the trainer of the first, and only, accelerant-detection canine in the department. Rhoades will be continuing his career as a captain with the Tuolumne Rancheria Fire Department and will also teach fire-related classes at Columbia College.

Meanwhile, Rachelle Kellogg began her career in 1996 as a coordinator with the city and was promoted to grants/redevelopment manager in 1998. In 2010, she was named the community development director.

City Administrator Melissa Eads noted that Kellogg has recently been a moving force behind the Dragoon Gulch Trial construction and various critical road and infrastructure projects. She has also been instrumental in the city receiving various grants and has overseen the annual Christmas Parade.

In her departing speech, Kellogg stated, “I’ve been on the other side of this many times as we have told other directors goodbye. At one time I was the youngest one, and now I am the oldest one. I told everybody I would cry, but it is with a smile, because I am so excited about my next adventure in life. I have enjoyed working here, and I have enjoyed the people I have worked with.”

Both Rhoades and Kellogg were thanked for their decades of service.

As Kellogg left the podium, Mayor Mark Plummer told her, “You have left the city far better than when you arrived, and thank you very much for that.”