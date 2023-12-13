Clear
Holiday Closure For Tuolumne Government Building

By Tracey Petersen
Albert N Francisco Building

Albert N Francisco Building

Sonora, CA –Tuolumne County has announced the holiday hours for the Albert N. Francisco (A.N.F.) Building in downtown Sonora that will impact two departments.

The building is located at 48 Yaney Avenue, across from the former Tuolumne County Superior Court. Its doors will be closed to the public from Wednesday, December 27, 2023, through Friday, December 29, 2023. County officials noted that staff will be available to assist by phone, email, and/or appointment only by calling the numbers listed below:

  • Public Works Department (209) 533-5601, option 1
  • Community Development Department (209) 533-5637

Additionally, those offices will be closed for Christmas Monday, December 25, Tuesday, December 26, of this year, and New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1, of next year.

