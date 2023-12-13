Giving Voice To California’s Rural Counties

Mother Lode State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gill speaking at brunch View Photos

Sonora, CA – A full house was on hand Tuesday to hear from Mother Lode State Senator Marie Alvarado Gill, as the Tuolumne County Association of Realtors (TCAR) held a brunch with the senator.

Held in TCAR’s conference room and co-hosted with the Tuolumne County Business Council (TCBC), the event was a chance to hear from the Senator on a range of issues impacting the Mother Lode. One of her top priorities…

“You know, for me, it’s bringing that local voice and ensuring that I represent local elected officials in Sacramento because I work for them, not the other way around,” stated Alvarado-Gill. “Making sure that I am in the community, connecting, listening, and making sure that the voice of all of our constituents is represented in Sacramento.”

Attendees got a chance to also ask Alvarado-Gill questions. Some of the topics included fire insurance, wildfires, and homelessness. All issues she says she deals with too, while touting the fact that she lives in rural Jackson and not in an urban area.