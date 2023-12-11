$145K  Doled Out To Calaveras County Groups In 2023

Cloudy
By Tracey Petersen
Angels Camp, CA – The Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) has awarded $145,000 in grants to local organizations this year.

In all, 23 organizations have been awarded the annual competitive grants that help financially support non-profit organizations, schools, and government agencies serving the county.

CCF provided this complete list of groups that benefited from this year’s grants:

  1. Angels Camp Museum Foundation – matching funds for foundry exhibit;
  2. Blue Mountain Coalition for Youth and Families, Inc. – marketing materials for concerts to benefit non-profit radio station;
  3. Calaveras County Search and Rescue – matching funds for truck purchase;
  4. Calaveras Humane Society – senior veterinary assistance;
  5. Calaveras Mentoring Foundation- volunteer appreciation brunch and software;
  6. Calaveras National Little League – ballpark upgrade;
  7. Calaveras Office of Education – 2023-24 countywide student events;
  8. Calaveras Sings Theatre – facility rental;
  9. Common Ground – Meals on Wheels program;
  10. ** Copperopolis Fire Protection District – open water rescue swimming training;
  11. Douglas Flat Community Center – plans and permits for foundation work;
  12. Friends of the Calaveras County Library (San Andreas) – to purchase Talk, Read, Sing kits;
  13. Hospice of Amador & Calaveras – respite care;
  14. Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial District – to repair/replace items in children’s park;
  15. Manzanita Writers Press – Miwok culture book – oral history project;
  16. **. Mark Twain Health Care District – to purchase two AED (automated external defibrillator) machines
  17. ** Mark Twain Medical Center Foundation – to purchase blood pressure cuffs and glucose monitors;
  18. Murphys Old Timers Museum – materials and web page for Albert Michelson exhibit;
  19. My Own School – new play equipment;
  20. Sierra Hope – to support the food bank;
  21. St. Patrick’s Helping Hands – to support the food bank;
  22. The Resource Connection of Amador and Calaveras – for the consumable closet;**
  23. West Point Community Food Pantry – food bank and kitchen upgrade

These grants were made possible by a generous grant from the San Joaquin Community Foundation’s Health and Wellness Fund to improve health and wellness in Calaveras County, according to CCF. For a breakdown of the funding amount for each group, click here.

CCF has provided over $3,300,000 in competitive grants, scholarships, and assistance since its inception in 2000. For more information, contact the CCF at (209) 736-1845.

