$145K Doled Out To Calaveras County Groups In 2023
Angels Camp, CA – The Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) has awarded $145,000 in grants to local organizations this year.
In all, 23 organizations have been awarded the annual competitive grants that help financially support non-profit organizations, schools, and government agencies serving the county.
CCF provided this complete list of groups that benefited from this year’s grants:
- Angels Camp Museum Foundation – matching funds for foundry exhibit;
- Blue Mountain Coalition for Youth and Families, Inc. – marketing materials for concerts to benefit non-profit radio station;
- Calaveras County Search and Rescue – matching funds for truck purchase;
- Calaveras Humane Society – senior veterinary assistance;
- Calaveras Mentoring Foundation- volunteer appreciation brunch and software;
- Calaveras National Little League – ballpark upgrade;
- Calaveras Office of Education – 2023-24 countywide student events;
- Calaveras Sings Theatre – facility rental;
- Common Ground – Meals on Wheels program;
- ** Copperopolis Fire Protection District – open water rescue swimming training;
- Douglas Flat Community Center – plans and permits for foundation work;
- Friends of the Calaveras County Library (San Andreas) – to purchase Talk, Read, Sing kits;
- Hospice of Amador & Calaveras – respite care;
- Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial District – to repair/replace items in children’s park;
- Manzanita Writers Press – Miwok culture book – oral history project;
- **. Mark Twain Health Care District – to purchase two AED (automated external defibrillator) machines
- ** Mark Twain Medical Center Foundation – to purchase blood pressure cuffs and glucose monitors;
- Murphys Old Timers Museum – materials and web page for Albert Michelson exhibit;
- My Own School – new play equipment;
- Sierra Hope – to support the food bank;
- St. Patrick’s Helping Hands – to support the food bank;
- The Resource Connection of Amador and Calaveras – for the consumable closet;**
- West Point Community Food Pantry – food bank and kitchen upgrade
These grants were made possible by a generous grant from the San Joaquin Community Foundation’s Health and Wellness Fund to improve health and wellness in Calaveras County, according to CCF. For a breakdown of the funding amount for each group, click here.
CCF has provided over $3,300,000 in competitive grants, scholarships, and assistance since its inception in 2000. For more information, contact the CCF at (209) 736-1845.