$145K Doled Out To Calaveras County Groups In 2023

Calaveras Community Foundation - Logo View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – The Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) has awarded $145,000 in grants to local organizations this year.

In all, 23 organizations have been awarded the annual competitive grants that help financially support non-profit organizations, schools, and government agencies serving the county.

CCF provided this complete list of groups that benefited from this year’s grants:

Angels Camp Museum Foundation – matching funds for foundry exhibit; Blue Mountain Coalition for Youth and Families, Inc. – marketing materials for concerts to benefit non-profit radio station; Calaveras County Search and Rescue – matching funds for truck purchase; Calaveras Humane Society – senior veterinary assistance; Calaveras Mentoring Foundation- volunteer appreciation brunch and software; Calaveras National Little League – ballpark upgrade; Calaveras Office of Education – 2023-24 countywide student events; Calaveras Sings Theatre – facility rental; Common Ground – Meals on Wheels program; ** Copperopolis Fire Protection District – open water rescue swimming training; Douglas Flat Community Center – plans and permits for foundation work; Friends of the Calaveras County Library (San Andreas) – to purchase Talk, Read, Sing kits; Hospice of Amador & Calaveras – respite care; Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial District – to repair/replace items in children’s park; Manzanita Writers Press – Miwok culture book – oral history project; **. Mark Twain Health Care District – to purchase two AED (automated external defibrillator) machines ** Mark Twain Medical Center Foundation – to purchase blood pressure cuffs and glucose monitors; Murphys Old Timers Museum – materials and web page for Albert Michelson exhibit; My Own School – new play equipment; Sierra Hope – to support the food bank; St. Patrick’s Helping Hands – to support the food bank; The Resource Connection of Amador and Calaveras – for the consumable closet;** West Point Community Food Pantry – food bank and kitchen upgrade

These grants were made possible by a generous grant from the San Joaquin Community Foundation’s Health and Wellness Fund to improve health and wellness in Calaveras County, according to CCF. For a breakdown of the funding amount for each group, click here.

CCF has provided over $3,300,000 in competitive grants, scholarships, and assistance since its inception in 2000. For more information, contact the CCF at (209) 736-1845.