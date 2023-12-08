Dinner with a Scientist Held at Columbia College

Older gentleman talking with young student View Photos

Columbia, CA — The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools (TCSOS) is celebrating the Dinner with a Scientist event that took place on Monday, December 4, 2023, at the Oak Pavilion on the Columbia College campus. The event is supported by funding from Stantec through the Sonora Area Foundation and aims to ignite curiosity, foster a love for science, and bridge connections among students, educators, and professionals in the field of science.

This year’s Dinner with a Scientist united 198 participants, including 33 STEM professionals, 35 teachers from 15 schools, and 130 students in the 5th to 8th grades from Tuolumne County. The attending professionals represented public safety, public health for humans and pets, environmental understanding, energy provision, infrastructure development, and global monitoring.

Tricia Dunlap, TCSOS STEM Coordinator, stated in her opening remarks; “From trees to tunnels, satellites to soil, we’ve got a variety of experts here tonight.” Dunlap hosted an enriching hands-on activity related to biomimicry, an innovative approach that draws inspiration from nature’s designs and processes to solve human challenges and create sustainable solutions. TCSOS reports the activity provided students with a unique opportunity to explore nature’s wisdom and apply it to real-world problem-solving. Several other hand-on activities were available at the tables as seen in the images.

TCSOS reports “The success of the Dinner with a Scientist event reaffirms TCSOS’s commitment to promoting scientific literacy and empowering the next generation of thinkers and problem-solvers.”

The Calaveras Dinner with a Scientist event was held in November and detailed here.