Shaun Crook Moves Up California Farm Bureau Leadership Ranks

Shaun Crook - Archive Image View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County agriculture leader Shaun Crook is now the second in command on the California Farm Bureau Board of Directors.

After spending three terms as the organization’s second vice president, Crook was elected first vice president at the group’s annual meeting this week. The new Farm Bureau board president is Shannon Douglas, a farmer from Glenn County. She is the first woman to lead the organization which was founded in 1919. She spent the past three terms as the first vice president. She succeeds Jamie Johansson, who first stepped into the leadership role in 2017. The terms span two years.

Douglass says, “The California Farm Bureau has long played an important role in working to protect the future of America’s most productive agricultural economy. We face abundant challenges in farming and ranching today. But California remains a great place to grow food, and the Farm Bureau is committed to helping our state farmers, ranchers, and agricultural businesses thrive for generations to come.”

Crook, a vice president of a family timber business and real estate agent specializing in ranch, commercial, and residential properties, was first elected as president of the local Tuolumne County Farm Bureau in 2015.

Filling Crook’s previous position on the state board, as the second vice president, is Ron Peterson, a Stanislaus County cattle rancher and dairy farmer.