Tuolumne County Recognizes Retiring HHSA Leaders

Rebecca Espino receives a certificate from Board Chair Kathleen Haff View Photo

Sonora, CA — Outgoing Tuolumne County Health and Human Services Agency Director Rebecca Espino, and Assistant Director Steve Boyack, were saluted for their decades of service to the county.

Both are retiring, after 33 years, at the end of the month and received Certificate of Recognitions at today’s board of supervisors meeting. It was a packed chamber with friends, family, and co-workers in attendance.

Espino started with the county in May of 1990 as an Office Assistant and within two weeks was promoted to an Eligibility Worker with the Health and Human Services Agency. She has held various positions since then, including Welfare Program Manager, Deputy Director of Social Services, and was promoted to HHSA Director in November of 2019.

Boyack started in September of 1990 and has worked as an Environmental Health Specialist, Senior Administrative Analyst, and been HHSA Assistant Director for 15 years.

Both received high praise from the supervisors, CAO Tracie Riggs, and staff, for their leadership and long-lasting impacts. They were also presented with special Senate and Congressional resolutions.

We reported last week that Annie Hockett was picked as the new HHSA Director, effective later this month.