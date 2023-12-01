Update: Structure Fire In Calaveras County

Cal fire Truck View Photo

Update at 3:25 p.m.: CAL Fire updates that crews have extinguished an outbuilding fire where the flames spread to nearby vegetation in San Andreas. When crews arrived on the scene in the 590 block of Sunset Street, between Pool Station Road and Church Hill Road west of Highway 49, a shed was engulfed in flames that had also spread to nearby vegetation. The grass blaze was stopped with minimal spread, but the shed was destroyed, according to CAL Fire. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.

Original post at 2:55 p.m.: San Andreas, CA – CAL Fire crews are battling an outbuilding fire in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County.

The flames broke out in the 590 block of Sunset Street, between Pool Station Road and Church Hill Road west of Highway 49. CAL Fire reports that a shed caught fire, and the flames have spread to nearby vegetation. There is no word on the size of the grass fire or whether any other structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.