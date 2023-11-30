Beginning of December Events

Downtown Sonora's Courthouse Park becomes Christmas Tree Lane View Photo

There are several holiday events and performances scheduled, this is an overview from our events calendar.

Clarke Broadcasting’s Cash Drive for Interfaith Social Services will take place tomorrow Friday, December 1. KKBN-KZSQ-KVML will be live on the air with Alisha on Today’s Country 93.5 KKBN and the Mark on Star 92.7 giving ongoing updates of the totals pledged. Businesses that participate will be recognized on the air, you can donate online without a PayPal account using its secure system or bring donations to the Radio Station as detailed here. Saturday a coat drive will be held at Interfaith from 9 am to 1pm. A map to Interfaith is in the event listing here.

Friday evening the Promotion Club of Jamestown is hosting a lighting of the Christmas Tree at Rocca Park at 5:30 PM with free hot cocoa and cookies. Santa Claus will also be in attendance and available to take pictures with children and families. Enjoy Christmas music and caroling by The Jamestown Elementary School Choir.

The nightly Christmas Light Show in Crystal Falls continues with more than 4,000 lights and Christmas songs starting on Eel River Drive from American River Drive, details are here. The Athletic Scholarship Foundation of Tuolumne County is hosting a Christmas Light Show in the Phoenix Lake area each night through Christmas Eve, as detailed here.

The Columbia College Community Chorus with orchestra will present their annual Sounds of the Season at the Sonora Opera Hall Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Ticket details are in the event listing.

The Sonora Lions Club is hosting its annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser Saturday morning at Applebee’s.

In Twain Harte enjoy Caroling with Summersville High School Jazz@8 and Terry Miller Saturday at 5:30pm, Santa arrives at 6pm.

The Sierra Bible Church is hosting its annual Tree of Life memorial event in recognition and remembrance of hospice patients who have passed in years gone by. Families of patients and community are invited to spend an moment of remembrance during this Christmas Season.

The Annual Indoor Yard Sale at the Aronos Clubhouse will be held on one day only, this on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Proceeds benefit community services delivered by the Aronos Research Club.

The Sonora branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its 54th Annual Home Tour on Saturday, from 12 to 4PM. Tour five exceptional homes, receive gift-boxed homemade cookies, and purchase raffle tickets to win extraordinary gift baskets.

The Richard and Marilyn Knudson Community Dinner is this Saturday starting at 5 pm at the Twain Harte Elementary School. The event is Sponsored by Twain Harte Rotary.

Close to 60 nonprofits are participating in Christmas Tree Lane in Courthouse Park. Vote for your favorite one anytime. This Saturday and next Saturday meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Santa’s House in Courthouse Park from 4 pm to 7 pm courtesy of the City of Sonora and the Sonora Chamber of Commerce.

Check out the movie times at local theaters, and Sonora Christmas Town Events that are planned. Skiers and snowboarders check out local webcams here and the Snow Report in the weather section here.

Friends of Columbia and Columbia State Historic Park are presenting the 38th annual Lamplight Tour, Featuring “Gold Dusted Letters: Post from the Columbia Gold Rush Era” Details are here.

Are you heading out to the Stanislaus National Forest to cut a Christmas tree? Stop by the Summit Ranger Station to warm up with a cup of hot cocoa or coffee, make an ornament for your tree, and do your holiday shopping.

Calaveras County Arts Council is hosting the Ovations Concert Series at the Brett Harte High School Dr. Elliot Small Performing Arts Center. This Sunday from 3 to 5 PM is Golden Bough.

Sunday from 2 to 4 PM in Jamestown there is also a Christmas Meal and Giving to those in need hosted by Team Jesus and Ready Now Recovery.

Sierra Repertory Theater is performing “Cinderella” at the East Sonora Theater as detailed in the blog here. Based on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, the production features surprising twists and is a funny and romantic experience suitable for all ages. Performances are Thursday at 2 pm, Friday at 7 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm each week through December 17.

Murphys Creek Theater is performing “One Christmas Carol” with one actor who will play the over 35 distinct characters in Dickens’ famous story. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2 pm through December 23rd. All local theater venues are detailed here.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is The Peppery. More promotional events are in our Classifieds including Indegeny’s Winter Wonderland Festival and ATCAA’s Gift of Giving Toy Drive.

Send us your kids’ letters to Santa for a chance to win a gift certificate, details are on KKBN here. If your Elf on the Shelf is up to something send us a picture details are on Star 92.7.