Structure Fire in Twain Harte

Sugar Pine, CA – Firefighters are battling a single-story house fire near the Sugar Pine RV Resort and Mobile Home Park, off Highway 108 in Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire has dubbed the blaze the Pine Fire. Spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that firefighters are making access to the residential structure fire in the 23600 block of Krietzer Way, off Coffill Road. The flames have spread to nearby grass, creating around an eighth of an acre vegetation fire. There is no word as to whether any additional structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.