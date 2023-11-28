Three Busted Breaking Into East Sonora Storage Units

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — A Twain Harte man, and two people from Stockton, were caught in the act of breaking into storage lockers.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call early Monday morning from StorQuest about suspicious activity at the units on Microtronics Way. A man was spotted on surveillance cameras driving around and then pointing the cameras up to the sky. Deputies responded and detained three suspects in connection to the suspicious activity. During the investigation, the suspects admitted to entering the lockers without permission.

One of the individuals, 36-year-old Craig Beck of Stockton, also had suspected illegal drugs. He, and the two others, 31-year-old Cassie Harris of Stockton and 44-year-old Michael White of Twain Harte, were arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The holiday season can sometimes bring an uptick in burglaries, and the Sheriff’s Office is encouraging everyone to keep a watchful eye of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity.