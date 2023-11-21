Turkey Trot To Help Spread The Word About Diabetes

AHS Turkey Trot 2023 flyer View Photo

Sonora, CA – A nice run on Thanksgiving morning may be just what the doctor ordered.

Adventist Health Sonora’s Diabetes Resource Center, in honor of Diabetes Awareness Month, is hosting its free, family-friendly Turkey Trot on the morning of the holiday on November 23rd in Sonora. Those wanting to participate must register by 10 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday (11/22). Click here to sign up.

Hospital officials report that the prevalence of type 2 diabetes and prediabetes is startlingly high, with about 10% of adults in California diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Additionally, more than one in three adults has prediabetes, which health officials advise can be reversed with early intervention and lifestyle changes, like diet and physical activity.

Race options during the event include an untimed 1-mile route and a rigorous 5k through the trails of Dragoon Gulch, which is timed. The trot is being held at the LivingWell Fitness Center at 4 S. Forest Road, off Stockton Street in Sonora. Same-day registration and t-shirt pick-ups run from 7 to 7:45 a.m., and the Turkey Trot begins at 8 a.m. Hospital officials encourage all ages and ability levels to attend the event, which will also feature:

Free t-shirts, while supplies last

Costume contest – winner takes home a Mile High Apple Pie from Cover’s!

Non-perishable food donation drive to benefit ATCAA Food Bank

Information and giveaways from Blue Zones Project Tuolumne County

Specialty coffee for purchase from Barista Betties coffee truck

Pre-race warm-up with LivingWell Fitness Center instructors

Health and wellness education from the Diabetes Resource Center