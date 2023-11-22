Thanksgiving Events

The Community Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas events are happening this week.

Christian Heights Church and The Heart Rock Coffee Company are hosting a free Thanksgiving meal Wednesday from 5:30 – 6:30 pm as detailed here.

The Klassen Klassic Turkey Trot welcomes hundreds of runners, walkers, skaters, strollers, and spectators to Murphys Park the morning of Thanksgiving. Brian Klassen and his daughters Sally and Riley have been the hosts of the non-sanctioned, strictly-fun 2.5 and 5 mile trot for 16 years. To join simply bring a non perishable food item. Runners in the top 3 of their age and gender category get a handshake and a token gift. Details are here.

There is also a Turkey Trot in Sonora being put on by Adventist Health Sonora, as earlier reported here.

At the Sonora Fairgrounds enjoy the Sonora Christmas Artisan Fair with 50+ holiday artisan vendors, food vendors, craft drinks, and live holiday music. Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, admission is $5. There is $1 off admission with the donation of a shelf-stable food item benefiting Mother Lode Food Project and Jamestown Family Resource Center

At the Calaveras Fairgrounds enjoy the Spirit of Winter Marketplace with craft vendors, food and drinks, toys and collectibles indoor rain or shine. There will be live holiday music and photo opportunities with Santa and winter characters. Parking is free with a $5 entry fee, children 12 and under are free.

Over 40+ Vendors will be at the Groveland Holiday Christmas Craft Fair with toys, decorations, stained glass, candles, jewelry, porcelain, ornaments, apparel, furniture, cottage foods, custom art and more! Friday 9 am to 4 :30 pm and Saturday 9 am to 4 pm.

The 31st Annual Angels Camp Lighted Christmas Parade from 5 – 6pm on Friday will feature Classic cars, trucks, miniature ponies, the Grinch and the special guest, Santa. The Sonora Christmas parade is also on Friday night, you can watch it live from our webcams.

Crafting with Tuolumne County Arts and Mother Lode Maker Labs will take place in the Aronos Clubhouse located at 37 Elkin Street from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The event is planned to coincide with the Ceremony of Light, which is part of the Christmas Town activities planned by the Sonora Chamber of Commerce. At 5:30 the trees at the red church will be lit. “The event is open to all ages and absolutely free,” Elena Linehan, Aronos Research Club

volunteer, said. Warm drinks and gingerbread cookies will be served.

Sonora joined the ranks of Christmas Towns last year, and the Sonora Historic Chamber of Commerce supports the program. The public is encouraged to gather in the Fire Museum Parking Lot on Washington Street in time to view the lighting at 5: 30 p.m. Details are in the event listing here.

The Copperopolis Area Business Association is sponsoring a Home Business Show on Saturday, National Small Business Day. National Small Business Day is a nation-wide effort to encourage people to shop small and shop local. Local home-based business will be able to showcase and sell their products. Support your local economy as well as discover quality gifts for the Holiday season. Admission is free to all shoppers and browsers and there is plenty of parking.