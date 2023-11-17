Community Projects In Twain Harte To Be Highlighted

Twain Harte Meadows Park Construction View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — In Twain Harte there is a $2.6 million state-funded park project underway, along with a renovation to the community center, and improvements planned for the pickleball and tennis courts.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature an update from Twain Harte Community Services District General Manager Tom Trott.

The Twain Harte Meadows Park has been a significant community undertaking after an acre of land was generously donated by a longtime resident next to the existing Eproson Park. The new park will include open space, an outdoor pavilion, a kid’s water play area, and various educational amenities.

In addition, Trott will talk about challenges on the horizon when it comes to aging sewer and water infrastructure. On a related note, the district is moving forward with a sewer and water rate hike, following a similar action by the Tuolumne Utilities District. Trott will explain the details.