Decorative Signs Will Be Placed Throughout Calaveras Next Year

Decorative Logo Planned For Murphys View Photos

San Andreas, CA — State grant funding will help install entry and wayfinding signs throughout Calaveras County.

Following a public comment period, designs have been finalized for signs that will placed in Angels Camp, Murphys, Arnold, Copperopolis, Mokelumne Hill, San Andreas, and Valley Springs. They will be strategically placed along Highways 4 and 49.

The Calaveras Department of Public Works, in partnership with the City of Angels Camp, is seeking a local fabricator to install the metal components of the gateway signs that will be on the base of each monument. In addition, Public Works is soliciting quotes from fabricators for the sign panels, individualized logos, lettering, etc. The construction will begin in the spring of next year.

Quotes and required documentation must be received to Public Works by 5pm, Wednesday, November 29. More information can be found by clicking here.

The project is funded by the Clean California State Beautification Program which is designed to improve the aesthetics of public areas along state highways.