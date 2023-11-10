Forest Quarry Fire Contained

Stanislaus National Park Quarry Fire map View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – The Quarry Fire, burning for nearly two months in Stanislaus National Forest, is contained.

The fire was ignited by lightning on September 9th and was one of 42 sparked that day in the forest. It was burning off Forest Road 3N01, east of Bourland Creek, and west of Cherry Lake. While using natural barriers to control the blaze, the flames were being monitored by fire crews.

On Monday, November 6th, an inch of snow fell. By Wednesday, fire officials called the fire contained due to no anticipated growth after the snow. Some areas, along with stump holes, will continue to smolder until more wet weather comes in or they burn out.

The blaze is now on patrol status; fire officials explain, “As road conditions allow, patrol units will be sent out every few days until either no heat or smoke is found or feet of snow accumulate on the fire before it will be declared out.”