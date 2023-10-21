Mostly Clear
Power Outage In Tuolumne County

By Tracey Petersen
Phoenix Lake, CA—PG&E is reporting that more than a thousand customers are without lights this morning.

The power outage stretches from the Phoenix Lake, Belleview, Crystal Falls, Mono Vista, and Willow Springs areas of Tuolumne County. The 1,152 customers impacted are along Phoenix Lake Road, Creekside Drive, Longeway Road, Highway 108, and Willow Springs Road. Their lights went out just before 8 a.m. The utility adds that a crew is assessing the situation. The restoration time is 12:15 p.m.

