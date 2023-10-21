Update: Wildfire Sparked Near Forest Strawberry Prescribed Burn

Wildland fire off Highway 108 on the Stanislaus National Forest -- STF photo View Photos

Update at 5:42 p.m.: The CHP reports that Highway 108 has completely reopened and traffic is moving freely. Further details on the wildland fire can be viewed below.

Original post at 5:06 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA – A wildland fire has broken out near where the Stanislaus National Forest has a controlled burn underway in Strawberry, closing a section of Highway 108.

Forest spokesperson Ben Cossell tells Clarke Broadcasting that crews have stopped the forward rate of spread of this fire at two acres. He added that crews have a hand line, and a hose lay completely around the fire. Since resources were already working on the Strawberry Prescribed Burn, they were able to move to this fire, including the Stanislaus Hotshots.

The flames ignited on the east side of Old Strawberry Road and north of Highway 108 in the Cold Springs area of Tuolumne County, one mile west of the Summit Ranger Station. The highway is closed from Crabtree Road to Pinecrest Lake, with traffic being detoured onto Old Strawberry Road. The CHP reports that the highway should reopen within the hour.

Regarding whether this fire was sparked by the nearby controlled burn, Cossell says, “It is under investigation.”

Forest crews will work toward full containment and then mop up.

