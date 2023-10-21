Mostly Clear
Caltrans Crews Cleanup Garbage Along Mother Lode Roadways

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA – At the end of September, Caltrans crews hit the highways to pick up trash littered along California highways, including in the Mother Lode.

The work was part of Coastal Cleanup Month, with more than 200 bags of trash collected along state roadways in Tuolumne, Calaveras, and Mariposa counties. Caltrans crews, some from Sonora, armed with garbage bags and trash grabbers, walked along Highway 108, collecting the litter. Caltrans reports finding nothing outside of the usual roadside litter of tires, oil cans, shopping bags, and food containers. In all, 214 bags were collected in the three counties.

As earlier reported here, last year the Clean California initiative reached the milestone of one million cubic yards of waste collected since the program started in 2021. To date, that number is 1.9 million cubic yards, and more than 4,000 jobs have been created through the initiative.

Caltrans has released these figures for the Mother Lode trash collection:

Tuolumne County:

  • Sonora: 53 bags (HWY 108)
  • Long Barn: 14 bags
  • Groveland: 14 bags

Calaveras County:

  • West Point: 75 bags
  • Camp Connell: 19 bags (HWY 4)
  • Altaville: 18 bags

Mariposa County:

  • Coulterville: 21 bags (HWY 132)
