Laphonza Butler Announces Decision Not to Seek Full Senate Term

Sacramento, CA– In a recent statement, Laphonza Butler, a Democrat appointed to fill the late Senator Dianne Feinstein’s seat earlier this month, revealed that she will not run for a full Senate term in the upcoming election. Butler, was sworn in on October 3, following Senator Feinstein’s passing at the age of 90.

She expressed her desire to focus on personal clarity and the type of life she wishes to lead, the service she wants to provide, and the voice she intends to bring forward. After considering these factors, she decided not to pursue a Senate campaign in the upcoming election.

While Governor Gavin Newsom had initially stated his intention to make an “interim” appointment to Senator Feinstein’s seat, he later clarified that there were no restrictions on Butler’s appointment, allowing her the freedom to run in the next election if she chooses. Butler, who is the third Black woman to serve in the Senate, affirmed her commitment to completing Senator Feinstein’s term, which concludes in January 2025. Notable candidates already running for the Senate seat in the upcoming election include Democratic Representatives Adam Schiff, Katie Porter, and Barbara Lee.