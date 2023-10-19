Calaveras County Urges Businesses To Prepare For Rainy Season

Typical El Nino cold season storm pattern, , January 2016 View Photo

Calaveras, CA– In preparation for an anticipated wet winter and spring with the potential for atmospheric rivers, heavy rain, flooding, power outages, mudslides, and substantial snowfall, Calaveras County is calling upon local businesses to take proactive measures to safeguard their operations. Businesses are encouraged to establish emergency plans and exercise caution in the face of potential challenges. Below are a list of resources and links that business can take advantage of.

Business Resiliency Challenge : The Outsmart Disaster tool offers proactive steps for businesses aiming to enhance their resilience in disaster situations.

: The Outsmart Disaster tool offers proactive steps for businesses aiming to enhance their resilience in disaster situations. FEMA’s Ready Business : FEMA provides a comprehensive guide with practical measures for business owners and managers to prepare for various contingencies.

: FEMA provides a comprehensive guide with practical measures for business owners and managers to prepare for various contingencies. Emergency Response Plan : A 10-page document designed to help businesses identify goals and objectives for emergency response planning.

: A 10-page document designed to help businesses identify goals and objectives for emergency response planning. Insurance Coverage Discussion Form : A tool to facilitate discussions with insurance agents, ensuring sufficient coverage and expedited recovery from disasters.

: A tool to facilitate discussions with insurance agents, ensuring sufficient coverage and expedited recovery from disasters. American Red Cross Resources : Small business owners can access a wealth of resources for disaster preparedness on their website.

: Small business owners can access a wealth of resources for disaster preparedness on their website. Dependency Mapping, Vital Records Classification Checklist, and Process Recovery Forms : These forms help document essential business processes, resources, and recovery steps, essential components of a Business Continuity Plan.

: These forms help document essential business processes, resources, and recovery steps, essential components of a Business Continuity Plan. Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety Toolkit: This toolkit aids in developing a business continuity plan for rapid preparation, response, and recovery.

Local Resources