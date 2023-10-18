On The Eve Of Halloween, Calaveras Big Trees State Park Will Burn

Controlled burn in Calaveras Big Trees State Park -- park photo View Photo

Arnold, CA – Smoke will be visible at Calaveras Big Trees State Park, creating a spooky atmosphere just in time for Halloween.

On October 30th, conditions permitting, California State Parks will ignite a prescribed burn in the park during daylight hours. The plan is to burn 1,300 acres in the South Grove area. Crews have been preparing the South Grove Preserve for treatment for several years by removing large fuels and masticating material along the fire road surrounding the South Grove to create a control line around the burn unit.

Communities near the park, including Arnold, Dorrington, Big Trees Village, White Pines, Blue Lake Springs, and Love Creek, may experience smoke from the burning operations. These areas will be closed during the burn: the South Grove Trail, Beaver Creek area, Bradley Grove Trail, fire road around the South Grove, and the Walter W. Smith Memorial Parkway south of the Stanislaus River.

“These closures will remain in effect until conditions favor reopening them, according to park officials, who added, “Smoke will also remain in the area for some time after active firing has stopped.”

Additionally, crews have been removing heavy fuels and organic matter from the large giant sequoias’ bases to reduce the likelihood of negative impacts from fire. Park officials noted, “Prescribed burning is part of the department’s program for vegetation management to increase the resilience of the forest and promote new giant sequoia growth.”

For more information about prescribed burns or the current list of all park closures, click here.